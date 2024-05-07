Hibernian: Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon to leave Easter Road at end of season

Hibernian duo Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon will leave Easter Road at the end of the summer, after almost two decades.

The pair, who have played more than 1,100 games combined for the Hibees, are out of contract in the summer.

Both came through the Hibernian FC Academy, with Stevenson making his debut in 2005 and Hanlon following on in 2008.

Stevenson was just 19 when he picked up a man-of-the-match performance as they beat Kilmarnock 5-1 at Hampden Park to lift the Scottish League Cup in 2007.

In the 2015/16 campaign, the pair played their part in ending the club's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Hanlon was officially named club captain in the summer of 2021, while Stevenson became the club's all-time record league appearance holder in February 2023.

Stevenson has featured 599 times for the Leith club, with Hanlon close behind on 562 appearances.

Image: Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon were part of Hibs' Scottish Cup-winning side

The Gordon Family commented: "We'd like to begin by thanking Paul and Lewis for everything they have done at Hibernian FC. What they have achieved at the club is absolutely magnificent and their names will forever be written in the club's history.

"They will always be considered among the greats at Hibernian FC, which is down to the tremendous roles they've played both on and off the pitch. They will always be friends of the club.

"Our final home game against Motherwell will give us a chance to bid an emotional farewell to both Paul and Lewis, and give them the send-off they deserve."

The club will hold a special tribute to the duo after their final home game of the season against Motherwell on May 15.

