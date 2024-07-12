Joe Newell named Hibernian captain and signs new deal until summer of 2027

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell has signed a new deal at the club until the summer of 2027, and been named captain for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old joined the Easter Road side in 2019 and has gone on to make 189 appearances, scoring 10 goals and winning the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year prizes in 2023.

He has previously captained Hibs 29 times and has now been handed the armband permanently by new boss David Gray, following Paul Hanlon's summer exit.

"I am delighted to extend my time at this great club," he said. "Everyone who knows me knows how much Hibs means to me and I am grateful to be able to commit my future to here.

"To be named club captain is the biggest honour of my career so far. I was looking at the list of previous Hibs captains and to be added to that list of names and follow in the footsteps of some great players is an absolute privilege and truly means the world to me.

"We are all looking forward to the new season and I will do everything I can as captain to make sure we are successful this year."

Head coach Gray added: "First of all, I am delighted that Joe has committed his future to the club.

"He is a great example to the young players at the football club, he is an excellent player and has maintained a high level of consistency with his performances over the years.

"It was an easy decision for me to name Joe as club captain. From playing alongside him to coaching him, I know what he is like as a competitor and a leader both on and off the pitch. He is a great personality to have around the dressing room, understands the club inside out and has a real connection with our supporters.

"I know he will embrace this new role and play a big part in driving the standards of this football club."

