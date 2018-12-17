Dundee United takeover expected to be completed in next 48 hours

A group of American investors are set to be confirmed as the new owners of Dundee United in the next 48 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

The identity of those involved in the consortium remains secret, but Sky Sports News understands a deal valued at around £1m has been agreed and will shortly be confirmed.

Last week, Dundee United fans were told by the club's chairman Mike Martin that "an American-based bid" remained the preferred option of the board, despite speculation of a takeover dragging on for almost 12 months.

He also confirmed that the businessmen involved had no links with Tim Keyes and John Nelms, the American owners of city neighbours Dundee.

The Tangerines remain in third place in the Scottish Championship, five points behind leaders Ayr.