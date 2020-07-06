Dundee United fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Lawrence Shankland scored 24 goals in 26 league games for the club last season

Newly-promoted Dundee United will kick off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at home to St Johnstone on August 1.

Dundee United, who won the Scottish Championship last season, then go to Motherwell on August 8, before a home clash with Hibernian, live on Sky Sports at 6pm on August 11.

They are also live on Sky Sports at home to champions Celtic, at 5.30pm on August 22.

August

1: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

8: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

11: Hibernian (h) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports

22: Celtic (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

29: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

September

12: Rangers (a) - 3pm

19: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

26: Hamilton (a) - 3pm

October

2: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

17: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

24: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

31: Ross County (h) - 3pm

November

6: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

21: Hamilton (h) - 3pm

December

5: Livingston (a) - 3pm

12: Rangers (h) - 3pm

19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

23: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

26: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

30: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

9: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

16: Hamilton (a) - 3pm

23: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

27: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

February

3: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

6: Ross County (a) - 3pm

13: Livingston (h) - 3pm

27: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

March

6: Celtic (h) - 3pm

20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

April

3: Rangers (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15