Dundee United fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Last Updated: 06/07/20 9:18am
Newly-promoted Dundee United will kick off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at home to St Johnstone on August 1.
Dundee United, who won the Scottish Championship last season, then go to Motherwell on August 8, before a home clash with Hibernian, live on Sky Sports at 6pm on August 11.
They are also live on Sky Sports at home to champions Celtic, at 5.30pm on August 22.
August
1: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
8: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
11: Hibernian (h) - 6pm, live on Sky Sports
22: Celtic (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
29: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
September
12: Rangers (a) - 3pm
19: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
26: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
October
2: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
17: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
24: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
31: Ross County (h) - 3pm
November
6: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
21: Hamilton (h) - 3pm
December
5: Livingston (a) - 3pm
12: Rangers (h) - 3pm
19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
26: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
30: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
9: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
16: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
23: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
February
3: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
6: Ross County (a) - 3pm
13: Livingston (h) - 3pm
27: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
March
6: Celtic (h) - 3pm
20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
April
3: Rangers (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15