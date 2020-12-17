Alfredo Morelos: Dundee United defender Mark Connolly won't criticise Rangers striker despite clash

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has refused to criticise Alfredo Morelos despite receiving a blow to the face from the Rangers striker.

Morelos has been handed a retrospective two-match ban after planting his forearm into Connolly's jaw during last Sunday's Tannadice clash.

Referee Steven McLean booked Morelos for the incident - but the Colombian found himself facing further action after SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte decided it was an act of violent conduct which merited stronger punishment.

But as far as Connolly is concerned, the ugly episode which happened just 12 minutes into United's 2-1 defeat is water under the bridge.

1:06 The panel discuss whether Alfredo Morelos should have given his marching orders for this tackle on Mark Connolly

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Hibernian, the Irishman said: "The jaw is fine, no problem at all. It was disappointing but it's been dealt with and we move on.

"It's something I don't really want to get involved in. Tempers fly in games but I'm fine and ready to go for Hibs on Saturday.

"I'm just disappointed we didn't get something out of Sunday's game against Rangers as I felt defensively we were very good as a unit.

"I've got to stay calm in those situations because I want to be on the pitch for Dundee United and I want to get results.

He's an intelligent player, he knows what he needs to do to score goals and maybe he was a wee bit frustrated at the weekend.

"It was disappointing, but it's been dealt with and I don't want to make anything of it. I'm just moving on and I'll concentrate on my football.

"All the other stuff will be taken care of by the referees, the linesmen and obviously the SFA, who have now dealt with it.

"Might I have reacted to that sort of thing when I was younger? Maybe yeah. Maybe the older you get, the more mature you get and more you're switched on.

"But it's something I have dealt with well and moved on. I felt like I've focused with my own game and did well in the game and that's all I wanted."

3:03 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein suggested Morelos had been riled up after Connolly had "left a couple" on the Gers player early in the match.

But Connolly reckons his clash with Colombian had more to do with Morelos' frustrations at his own performance, having notched up his sixth game in a row without a goal.

"He's a top-class player who is a brilliant striker," he added. "He's been one of the best strikers in the league for so many years. I think he can give it out and he takes it as a player as well.

"I wouldn't say (it was about) provoking him. He's an intelligent player, he knows what he needs to do to score goals and maybe he was a wee bit frustrated at the weekend.

"But I'm genuinely not too bothered about him. I'm more focused on my own game. On Sunday we gave everything we could but unfortunately we just couldn't get the result."

Frail still not back at training due to Covid-19

Image: Dundee United manager Micky Mellon (right) and assistant manager Stephen Frail (left)

Dundee United's squad have been given the Covid-19 all-clear - but Micky Mellon admits assistant boss Stephen Frail is still struggling to shake off the effects of the virus.

Boss Mellon re-emerged from self-isolation ahead of last Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Rangers, while he welcomed the last few remaining quarantined members of his first-team squad back to training this week after the club's coronavirus outbreak.

But while the players have all been given a clean bill of health, Mellon said his number two is taking longer to recover.

He said: "Stevie is still not back in training yet but he's hoping he will be able to come up and show his face on Friday.

"He might also be able to come to the game on Saturday but he still doesn't feel at all well.

"He just wants to start getting out and about a little bit and hopefully we'll see some rapid improvement in him - but he has been very poorly.

"All the players are back in training now from the last few days. We're glad to have a healthy group. We were all negative again on Thursday's tests, so that's great.

"Hopefully Stephen will be back soon and we can keep it that way for as long as possible."