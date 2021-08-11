Transfer news: Dundee United sell Lawrence Shankland to Beerschot

Lawrence Shankland has completed his move to Belgian top-flight club Beerschot.

The striker left Tannadice Park on Monday for a medical after Dundee United agreed a deal worth around £1m for the 26-year-old.

Shankland - who missed Saturday's win over Rangers - says it is "the right time" to leave the club he joined in July 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Shankland's goal from 50 yards out against St Johnstone in January

"I have really enjoyed my time at Dundee United and I would like to thank everyone at the club from the playing staff and coaches to the support staff both at Tannadice and St Andrews," Shankland told the club website.

"I came to United with the objective of developing personally and helping the club get back to the Premiership and I now see it is the right time to take the next step in my career development elsewhere.

"The fans support for me was amazing right from the off and I will always be grateful for their backing and, hopefully, I will be back one day to see them all.

Image: Shankland was in the stands as Dundee United beat Rangers on Saturday

"I also have to mention the backing I have received from the chairman and vice-chairman who made me feel such a part of this club and welcomed me in so warmly.

"I leave knowing there is an excellent squad and great coaches at United and I am excited to see how successful this season will be for them.

"I now look forward to my future in Belgium and cannot wait to get started. Thank you to everyone at Dundee United."

Image: Courts says he will look to add to his squad before the window shuts

Head coach Thomas Courts revealed after Saturday's win over Rangers that he expected to add to his squad before the end of this month.

"I think at this stage of the transfer window, we're just building to a natural crescendo with a couple out a few in," he told Sky Sports.

"That is what the players need - a bit of added quality and healthy competition."

Dundee United are doing things differently at Tannadice, with an emphasis on youth development and embracing new coaching ideas. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, sporting director Tony Asghar explains their search for an edge here...