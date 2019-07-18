Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson agrees contract extension

Stephen Robinson says he is 'delighted' to be staying at Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has signed a two-year contract extension.

Robinson and assistant Keith Lasley will be staying at Fir Park until at least the summer of 2022.

Robinson, who led Well to two cup finals in his first full season, told the club's website: "The club have been very good with me and we all feel we can keep pushing the club forward.

"We work within certain parameters, but we feel we have had relative success in achieving our goals.

"I'm delighted to be staying."

And Lasley said: "I'm obviously very happy to be continuing with the club.

"I've had a long association with Motherwell and I'm delighted to be able to continue working here.

"I've learned a lot with the manager, as I continue my development as a coach, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Chairman Jim McMahon said: "The board is delighted both Stephen and Keith have extended their contracts at the club.

"We set clear targets for the management of our football club.

"Firstly, we ask them to put out a competitive team on the park every weekend.

"We also ask that they recruit and improve players, and marry that with developing and progressing our own young talent from the academy into the first team.

"Effective player trading is also a big part of any football club.

"But for our fan-owned and fan-funded club, it is vital.

"Both of them have pushed tirelessly to achieve those goals and we are delighted with what they have accomplished so far."