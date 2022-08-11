Motherwell: Steven Hammell named permanent manager on two-year deal

Motherwell have named Steven Hammell as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The 40-year-old had been in interim charge following Graham Alexander's departure on the eve of the new season and will be assisted by Brian Kerr.

Hammell led the Fir Park side to a 1-0 victory over St Mirren on the opening day before losing 2-1 in injury time to St Johnstone.

Having played for the club across a 17-year-spell, making a post-war record of almost 600 appearances, Hammell's first match as permanent manager is on Saturday at Aberdeen.

"It is an honour for me to be given the responsibility as manager of this wonderful club and something I am very excited about," Hammell said.

Image: Hammell (left) will be assisted by Brian Kerr (right) at Fir Park

"The last two weeks have given me an even bigger appetite for it and I am determined and ambitious to take this team on and put my own stamp on it.

"I hope I can continue to get my message across and give our supporters a team that will entertain them and a team that they can see are giving their all.

"I have also spent that time assessing the squad and where I believe our short-term needs are.

"I think we have some hugely talented players in this group and it's now my job to get the best from them. I also have first-hand knowledge of the exciting young players at the club and we will integrate them into the first-team environment when they are ready.

"In addition, I think the players need some help with some new faces. As well as taking the team and planning my application, I have been busy identifying potential targets, should I be successful in getting the job. Now that I have, one of my first tasks will be to look to strengthen our options across a couple of areas."

Image: Hammell replaces Graham Alexander who left Motherwell on the eve of the new season after a disappointing run of form

Chairman Jim McMahon added: "We ran a very robust process that started with over 70 applicants. We met last weekend to narrow that down to a final three and we spent time interviewing them over the last few days.

"All three candidates were impressive, and each brought their own positives, but Steven was the unanimous pick of the directors and Well Society board members who sat on the panel.

"He inspired us with not only his short-term plans to reshape the squad and adapt the style, but his medium to long-term vision around a fully integrated club and we felt this matched how we see the future of the club.

"We think he will bring many qualities to the job that he has demonstrated running the biggest department at the club for almost five years and it's abundantly clear to us that he has the support and buy-in of the current squad and staff.

"We are going to have a busy few weeks and months ahead, but the board will give Steven all the support we can to be successful."