 Skip to content

Motherwell: Scottish Premiership club agree investment from US-based investor

Motherwell reach agreement with US-based family regarding investment; club released an appeal in bid to secure funding; Motherwell's executive board will now work on formalising legal framework to take forward to shareholder vote, with investor keen to work in partnership with Well Society

Wednesday 3 April 2024 15:20, UK

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - MARCH 30: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and St Mirren at Fir Park, on March 30, 2024, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Motherwell have reached an agreement with a US-based investor.

The Fir Park club have confirmed talks with an American family will proceed to the next stage after an agreement on a non-binding Head of Terms.

The Steelmen had been searching for external investment and recently released a mock Hollywood appeal as they urged A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift to provide funding like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney did for Wrexham in the English Football League.

Motherwell's executive board will now work on formalising a legal framework to take forward to a shareholder vote with the investor keen to work in partnership with the Well Society as part of the deal.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A club statement read: "The Executive Board of the Club would like to confirm that investment discussions with a US-based family have reached the point where both parties wish to move forward to the next stage and have therefore entered into an agreement on a non-binding Heads of Terms.

Trending

"Both parties will now work on formalising these into a legal framework which can be put to a shareholders vote.

"The investor has expressed his desire to work in partnership with the Well Society.

Also See:

"The process of formalising the Heads of Terms is likely to take around six weeks and we will keep you updated on progress."

Stream the Scottish Premiership & more with NOW
Stream the Scottish Premiership & more with NOW

Watch all the big games from across the Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports with NOW!

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 05: A close-up of the new SPFL ball before a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Motherwell at Dens Park, on August 05, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...

Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 Rollover hits a whopping £1,000,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday March 30.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports