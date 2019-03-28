St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson misses Panenka penalty in St Johnstone defeat

0:50 St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson spectacularly failed in his attempt to score a Panenka penalty in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson spectacularly failed in his attempt to score a Panenka penalty in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone

St Mirren's Scottish Premiership woes continued on Wednesday as the bottom club missed a penalty in embarrassing fashion in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

A win for Oran Kearney's side would have moved them above 11th-placed Dundee and they were gifted the perfect start when Jason Kerr was adjudged to have shoved Brad Lyons in the box.

Striker Simeon Jackson stepped up with confidence, and with the ambition to recreate Sergio Ramos' cheeky Panenka penalty from Spain's European Qualifier win over Norway.

But the former Norwich man failed to get enough lift or power on his effort, resulting in an easy save for Zander Clark.

Jackson and St Mirren were made to rue that miss as St Johnstone went ahead four minutes later when Chris Kane capitalised on a defensive error from Matteo Muzek.

To compound a miserable night for St Mirren, they ended the game with 10 men after 17-year-old Ethan Erhahon was sent-off for a challenge on Richard Foster.