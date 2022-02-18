Jim Goodwin: St Mirren boss in talks with Aberdeen

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been given permission to speak to Aberdeen about the vacant manager's job.Dons chairman Dave Cormack identified Goodwin as the man he wanted to replace Stephen Glass and now St Mirren have given permission for him to open talks.
If the deal goes ahead the Paisley club would be due around £250,000 in compensation.
Former Hibernian manager Jack Ross had also been linked with the jobs while ex Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert stated an interest in the role.
Goodwin took charge of St Mirren in 2019 and has guided them to ninth and seventh place finishes in the Scottish Premiership.
The former Alloa boss would be joined at Aberdeen by long-term assistant Lee Sharp.
