Stephen Robinson: St Mirren appoint former Motherwell boss to replace Jim Goodwin

St Mirren have appointed former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as their new manager.
The Northern Irishman left his role at Morecambe to return to Scotland and has signed a deal until June 2024 at the SMiSA stadium, replacing Jim Goodwin who left for Aberdeen on Saturday.
Robinson emerged as the Saints' first choice on Monday and they were "reluctantly" given permission by the English League One club to hold talks with the 47-year-old.
- Scottish Premiership Team of the Week
- Kiltie grabs point at Livi as St Mirren begin life after Goodwin
- Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m
Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown and Hearts coach Steven Naismith had been in the running for the job, before St Mirren agreed a deal to hire Robinson.
Robinson spent three seasons at Motherwell, taking them to two domestic cup finals and securing a top-six finish.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Whyte and Fury sign for fight - British battle is on!
- Papers: Real to rival Man Utd for Pochettino
- Lukaku's seven touches 'no joke' | Tuchel: What can I do?
- Saudi Golf League 'unravelling' | Is the concept flawed?
- F1's exciting new era begins | Hamilton, Button on first big test
- Nev: The next month will define Man Utd's season
- Champions League state of play: Chelsea host Lille | Man Utd at Atletico
- De Gea: I don't see myself leaving Man Utd
- Josh Taylor vs Terence Crawford next?
He also worked with several players currently at the Paisley club, including Curtis Main, Charles Dunne and Richard Tait, during his spell at Fir Park which came to an end in 2020 after a poor run of results.
St Mirren, who are seventh in the Scottish Premiership, travel to Dundee for their next game on Wednesday.
Robinson will be joined by assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll.