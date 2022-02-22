Stephen Robinson: St Mirren appoint former Motherwell boss to replace Jim Goodwin

Former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson returns to the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren after nine months at Morecambe; Northern Irishman's appointment follows the departure of Jim Goodwin to Aberdeen; Scott Brown and Steven Naismith were previously in the running for the job

Tuesday 22 February 2022 09:33, UK

DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 26: Motherwell Manager Stephen Robinson before the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell at the Global Energy Stadium, on December 26, 2019, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Image: Stephen Robinson has signed a deal until the summer of 2024 at St Mirren

St Mirren have appointed former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as their new manager.

The Northern Irishman left his role at Morecambe to return to Scotland and has signed a deal until June 2024 at the SMiSA stadium, replacing Jim Goodwin who left for Aberdeen on Saturday.

Robinson emerged as the Saints' first choice on Monday and they were "reluctantly" given permission by the English League One club to hold talks with the 47-year-old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of St Mirren's draw at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown and Hearts coach Steven Naismith had been in the running for the job, before St Mirren agreed a deal to hire Robinson.

Robinson spent three seasons at Motherwell, taking them to two domestic cup finals and securing a top-six finish.

Trending

He also worked with several players currently at the Paisley club, including Curtis Main, Charles Dunne and Richard Tait, during his spell at Fir Park which came to an end in 2020 after a poor run of results.

St Mirren, who are seventh in the Scottish Premiership, travel to Dundee for their next game on Wednesday.

Also See:

Robinson will be joined by assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema