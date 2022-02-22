Stephen Robinson: St Mirren appoint former Motherwell boss to replace Jim Goodwin

St Mirren have appointed former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as their new manager.

The Northern Irishman left his role at Morecambe to return to Scotland and has signed a deal until June 2024 at the SMiSA stadium, replacing Jim Goodwin who left for Aberdeen on Saturday.

Robinson emerged as the Saints' first choice on Monday and they were "reluctantly" given permission by the English League One club to hold talks with the 47-year-old.

Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown and Hearts coach Steven Naismith had been in the running for the job, before St Mirren agreed a deal to hire Robinson.

Robinson spent three seasons at Motherwell, taking them to two domestic cup finals and securing a top-six finish.

He also worked with several players currently at the Paisley club, including Curtis Main, Charles Dunne and Richard Tait, during his spell at Fir Park which came to an end in 2020 after a poor run of results.

St Mirren, who are seventh in the Scottish Premiership, travel to Dundee for their next game on Wednesday.

Robinson will be joined by assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll.