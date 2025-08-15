Stephen Robinson: St Mirren manager signs new three-year deal at Scottish Premiership club until 2028

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has signed a new deal until the summer of 2028.

The 50-year-old, who took charge in 2022, has guided the Buddies to three consecutive top-six finishes in the Scottish Premiership.

In 2024, he led St Mirren back to European football for the first time since 1985.

Image: Assistant manager Brian Kerr (R) has also signed a new deal at St Mirren

Assistant boss Brian Kerr has also agreed a new contract with the Paisley club.

On his new contract, Robinson said: "I'm delighted to sign the new contract.

"I'm glad the board have appreciated the hard work that Brian and I have done over the last three years with three top-six finishes.

"It's been an incredible achievement for the whole group of staff at the football club - both on and off the pitch.

"I feel like we're right at the start of another process. There's a lot of hard work to get done, but we're all aiming to push it in the right direction. I always use the phrase 'anything that makes the boat go forward' and I'm surrounded by people that are doing that to the best of their ability.

Image: St Mirren kicked off their new Premiership campaign at Celtic

"We all want to make it happen quicker, but we don't have a never-ending amount of money, so we have to do it with hard work and diligence. Everyone is pushing the football club in the right place.

"We felt it was right to commit our future with another year to continue the project that we're doing, aim for another top-six finish and keep pushing the football club on and off the pitch."

St Mirren chair John Needham added: "We're thrilled that Stephen has extended his contract and committed his future at St Mirren for another year.

"The progress we have made as a club over the past few years has been clear to see and Stephen and his coaching team have played a large part in that.

"We want to keep building on the successes of the last three seasons and agreeing this new contract evidences our ambition as a club to continue that progression."

