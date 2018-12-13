Ligue 1 postpones more fixtures in the wake of anti-government protests

Five Ligue 1 matches have been postponed this weekend due to security concerns following anti-government protests.

The postponements mean depleting the league program for the second week in a row.

Paris St Germain's match at Dijon on Saturday is among those postponed, along with Amiens' match against Angers and Nantes' game against Montpellier.

On Sunday, games between Olympique de Marseille and Girondins de Bordeaux and Guingamp against Stade Rennais have also been postponed.

"In the wake of continued security concerns, the Ligue 1 Conforama Week 18 matches that were set to be played in Dijon, Nantes, Amiens, Guingamp and Marseille this weekend have been postponed, while the matches in Nice and Caen have been moved," Ligue 1 said in a statement.

The Caen v Toulouse clash will now take place on Tuesday December 18 while the Nice v St Etienne game has been rescheduled for Sunday December 16 in a bid to avoid a fixture backlog.

The French league takes a winter break between December 22 and January 12.

Six of last weekend's 10 fixtures were called off ahead of a weekend of protests across the country against rising living costs and liberal economic reforms.