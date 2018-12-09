Ligue 1 round-up: Lille salvage home draw against Reims

Nicolas Pepe's last-gasp penalty rescued a point for Lille

Nicolas Pepe scored an injury-time penalty to salvage a point for second-placed Lille in a 1-1 draw at home to Reims on Sunday.

The hosts looked set to slip to an embarrassing defeat after Remi Oudin put Reims in front in the 64th minute.

The mid-table visitors were doing a good job of nullifying the threat of Lille, who had cemented second place with their victory at Montpellier.

But Lille grabbed a point with virtually the last kick of the match when Pepe fired home from the spot.

Struggling Caen twice came back from behind to earn a valuable 2-2 draw away to Strasbourg.

Pablo Martinez's early strike was cancelled out by Faycal Fajr but Lebo Mothiba restored the home side's lead within a minute.

Caen grabbed the point they needed to move one point clear of second-bottom Monaco when Saif Khaou fired home 10 minutes from time.

St Etienne's match against Marseille was postponed due to fears of an escalation of the 'Yellow Vest' protests currently gripping France.