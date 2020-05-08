Kylian Mbappe believes Wissam Ben Yedder also deserves Ligue 1 golden boot award

Kylian Mbappe scored 18 Ligue 1 goals, the same amount as Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder

Ligue 1 golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe believes he should share the award with Wissam Ben Yedder after the pair finished on 18 goals apiece.

Mbappe was named the French league's top goalscorer on Thursday after the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus.

The PSG striker finished with the same amount of goals as Monaco's Ben Yedder, but claimed the prize outright having scored all of his efforts from open play.

Wissam Ben Yedder finished second because three of his 18 goals were from the penalty spot

Three of Ben Yedder's goals were penalties, but Mbappe believes his France international team-mate deserves the same recognition.

"Thank you for all your messages. I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like the Premier League did last season, to reward his year," Mbappe said in a tweet, which ended with the hashtag 'A trophy for Wissam'.

🙌🏼❤️ merci fréro félicitations à toi (on peut faire garder alternée si tu veux 🏆👀😂) https://t.co/FXCvcowSpB — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) May 8, 2020

In response, Ben Yedder said: "Thank you bro, congratulations to you... We can alternate if you want."

Mbappe's Premier League reference concerns the 2018-19 Golden Boot, which was shared between Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, having all scored 22 goals.

Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season after all scoring 22 goals

For Mbappe, it is the second straight season he has finished Ligue 1's top goalscorer.

Having scored 33 goals in 2018-19, his haul of 18 goals this time around had helped PSG towards a 12-point lead over Marseille before the season was suspended in March.

The league was officially called off last week, with PSG declared champions, while Toulouse and Amiens were both relegated.

The final standings were calculated on a points-per-game system, and Amiens have since launched a petition calling for France's Professional Football League [LFP] to review its decision to relegate the club.