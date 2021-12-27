Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup over crowd trouble

Lyon and Paris FC have been thrown out of the French Cup after their match was abandoned earlier this month due to crowd trouble.

The game at Paris FC's Stade Charlety on December 17 was interrupted by incidents in the stands, fans on the pitch and flares thrown.

It was abandoned at half-time when the score was 1-1.

The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet described the latest incident of crowd trouble to mar the domestic game this season as "disastrous" and "shameful".

On Monday, the FFF's disciplinary commission fined Lyon 52,000 euros (£43,838) while second-tier Paris FC were handed a 10,000 euros fine (£8,430).

Lyon fans have been barred from attending away matches in domestic competitions for the rest of the season.

The Ligue 1 club also received a suspended ban from the French Cup for the 2022-23 season with a warning that they will be thrown out again if their fans are guilty of violence which results in the match being stopped.

As a result of the decision, Nice progress directly to the last 32 of the French Cup.

Lyon were already docked one point in Ligue 1 after their home game against Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Meanwhile, stadiums across France can only welcome 5,000 fans for the next three weeks as the French government seeks to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.