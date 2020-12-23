Moussa Dembele: Lyon striker breaks arm in training

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has broken an arm during a training session, coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday.

Dembele, 24, has had a difficult season so far making just two starts for the Ligue 1 side since the beginning of October.

The former Fulham and Celtic forward has scored just once - in the 3-0 win over Reims on November - after getting 24 goals in all competitions last season, including a double in the 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City.

"We'll see what the course of action is with him, but for now he is unavailable," said Garcia without giving a timetable for Dembele's return.

Dembele has made 73 appearances for Lyon since joining from Celtic in 2018 but his form this season has led to reports that he could be available in the January transfer window.

Lyon are second in the league after extending their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 4-1 win over Nice on Saturday. They play Nantes on Wednesday.

"We will have to play a 14th game in a row without defeat," added Garcia.

"No points are won in advance. Nantes came to win here last year. This game requires all our attention, all our investment to be able to win and add a win to what's been a great run."