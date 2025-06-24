Lyon relegated to Ligue 2 over finances but French giants will appeal against 'incomprehensible' decision

French giants Lyon have confirmed they will appeal against the "incomprehensible" decision to relegate them to Ligue 2 after failing to convince authorities they have resolved their financial difficulties.

The seven-time French champions were hit with a provisional relegation back in November after racking up massive debts, and although they have since sold a number of first-team players, French football watchdog the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) upheld the relegation following meetings on Tuesday.

Lyon are owned by John Textor, and the decision to relegate them comes a day after the American businessman sold his stake in Crystal Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Image: Lyon owner John Textor has sold his stake in Crystal Palace

The implications of this on Lyon's Europa League place and any further implications for Crystal Palace's place are currently unknown.

A verdict on whether Lyon meet financial rules from the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) is still pending.

UEFA did not comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Lyon, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, said in a statement: "Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges the incomprehensible decision handed down by the DNCG this evening and confirms that it will immediately appeal.

"Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, meeting all of its demands with equity investments in excess of the amounts requested. Thanks to equity contributions from our shareholders and the sale of Crystal Palace, our cash position has improved significantly, and we have more than sufficient resources for the 2025/26 season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"With proven funds and sporting success that has earned us a place in European competition two years in a row, we sincerely do not understand how an administrative decision could have relegated such a major French club. We will appeal to demonstrate our ability to provide the necessary financial resources to ensure OL's continued presence in Ligue 1."

Textor told L'Equipe last week he was confident Lyon's financial position had been resolved, having said back in November there was "no chance" the club would be relegated.

After receiving the provisional relegation last year, Lyon sold the likes of Said Benrahma, Anthony Lopes and Maxence Caqueret in January, and this summer they have already sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City in a £34m deal.

Lyon winger Malick Fofana is a Chelsea target this summer after the Blues made an enquiry for the Belgium international.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News has reported Lyon have been interested in signing Nottingham Forest pair Matt Turner and Danilo.

'A massive earthquake for French football - and Textor is to blame'

Image: Lyon can appeal against the decision to relegate them to Ligue 2

French football expert Julien Laurens speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Back in November, they'd been provisionally relegated by the DNCG because at the time they were in debt of around £200m. The DNCG said, 'If it stays like this, you're going to go down, regardless of where you finish in the league. So you better sort out your account between now in November and June when you come back to see us.'

"And John Textor was like, 'Yes, don't worry, no problem. We will sell players in January. We will do the same before the end of June. We've got all these plans in place.'

"So they went in quite optimistic today in Paris to meet the DNCG, but this news was a massive earthquake in French football because we all thought and understood that Lyon would be okay, and actually the plans they put forward for sorting out their financial issues were not convincing enough for the DNCG.

"They will appeal now, but the thing is, they won't have much time between now and the appeal to put a plan in place that was different from the one they presented today.

"They sold Rayan Cherki to Manchester City - that was part of the plan. There were other things that John Textor wanted to do, for example, transferring funds from one of his clubs in his multi-club ownership company to Lyon, which you obviously can't do.

"You can't take money off Botafogo to just put it on the Lyon account. They've been trying to put a plan like that together, but that didn't work.

Image: Lyon sold Rayan Cherki to Man City this summer for £34m

"Now, I'm just not sure what else they can do apart from maybe selling Malick Fofana to an English club, maybe another player or two. But again, they will be really running against the clock, and other clubs will also know that they need money very quickly, so they won't be in a powerful position in terms of transfer markets and transfer fees.

"I'm actually quite worried now because we've seen in the past clubs who were relegated, then appealed, then find a way with new investors, money coming in from one way or another, to stay up. But for Lyon, the clock is ticking massively now.

"It's terrible. Since John Textor took over and bought the club from Jean-Michel Aulas, who is this historic figure in Lyon who took the club mid-table in the second division in the mid-eighties to seven league titles in a row and the semi-finals of the Champions League, to this now, to being relegated to the second tier in France.

Image: Could Nemanja Matic be playing in Ligue 2 next season with Lyon?

"John Textor's made this club a mess. There's no other way of putting it. He's been one of the worst owners and he's been one of the worst ownership times that we've seen in French football in recent history, spending money everywhere, sacking managers, hiring the wrong managers.

"It's been terrible what he's done to this club, and this is why we are mad. But again, we saw this coming since John Textor arrived at the club.

"So it's surprising and it's shocking, but it's actually not that surprising, really. I just don't know how you get out of this. But if you're Lyon, this is a terrible position to be in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains what Crystal Palace's change of ownership will do for their Europa League prospects

Lyon's demotion comes after Textor's shares in Crystal Palace threatened to be an obstacle to the Eagles' participation in the Europa League next season because he owns Lyon, who are set to enter the same competition.

Under UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, it looked as though Palace could miss out.

However, Textor's 43 per cent stake in the London club has now been sold to Johnson in a deal worth more than £190m and values Palace at more than £400m.

The sale is subject to Premier League and WSL approval, but may now free Palace up to play in the Europa League.

The Eagles qualified for the competition thanks to their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

A decision is expected within days that Palace will take their place in Europa League for first time in their history with the draw in August.

Textor, who through his Eagle Football Holdings group also owns a significant stake in Botafogo, who are the current Brazilian and South American champions, initially invested in Palace in 2021.