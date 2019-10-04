Claude Puel: St Etienne appoint former Southampton and Leicester boss as manager

Claude Puel is returning to French football

St Etienne have appointed former Southampton and Leicester boss Claude Puel as their new manager.

The Frenchman was sacked by the Foxes in February, and returns to management in Ligue 1 for the first time since he left Nice in 2016.

St Etienne suspended their previous manager, Ghislain Printant, ahead of the termination of his contract on Friday afternoon.

And, within 30 minutes, St Etienne named Puel as his replacement until 2022.

His first game will be a derby against Lyon on Sunday, a club Puel coached between 2008 and 2011.

He will be assisted by Jacky Bonnevay and will take over the side who currently sit second bottom of the table.