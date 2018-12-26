Kylian Mbappe named French player of the year

Kylian Mbappe has been crowned French player of the year for 2018 by France Football ahead of Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe, 20, was recognised by France Football, who also award the Ballon d'Or, after a successful 12 months with club and country, winning a domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain and the World Cup with France.

Kylian Mbappe receives the Kopa trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris

The forward has also excelled individually in 2018, scoring 30 goals for club and country, as he won the inaugural Kopa Trophy - awarded to the best U21 player in world football - and ranking fourth in the Ballon d'Or list.

Mbappe also played a pivotal role in France's World Cup-winning campaign in Russia, scoring four times, including a goal in the 4-2 final win over Croatia.

Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane narrowly missed out

Varane (Real Madrid) and Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) were close behind in the vote, which was carried out by journalists and former winners, after a successful season in Europe with their clubs.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is now forced to relinquish his title after being awarded the prize for 2017.