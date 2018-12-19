Adrien Rabiot to leave Paris Saint-Germain, says agent

Adrien Rabiot's PSG deal expires at the end of the season

Adrien Rabiot has made the "firm and definitive" decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain to "buy his freedom", according to his agent.

Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player's mother, told French radio station RTL on Wednesday the situation between the French champions and her son had "totally deteriorated".

PSG sporting director Antero Henrqique revealed on Monday there were no plans to extend Rabiot's deal, and said the midfielder would be benched "indefinitely" after "misleading" the club for "several months".

Reports in France this week claimed a deal had been struck between Rabiot and Barcelona, but his mother denied such an agreement was in place.

"We're not allowed to talk to any club until January 1 and I will not discuss with any club before January 1," she said on Wednesday.

Rabiot's mother did, however, admit she and her son were aware of an offer from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

She added: "During the transfer window of summer, I had told Mr Henrique that I wanted that Adrien on the transfer list since Adrien wanted to leave the club and it was clearly said.

"The club did not want to sell Adrien, there was a proposal from Barcelona during the transfer window. The club refused, the club has the full right to refuse, but we can not say he was not aware.

"The situation was the same four years ago. When Adrien was 19, he did not resist and signed an extension. Now he is 23. What he is doing now is buying his freedom.

"It is firm and definitive. It is impossible to go back."