Neymar blasts Manchester United VAR penalty in foul-mouthed Instagram rant

Neymar was watching the PSG vs Manchester United game from the Parc des Princes stands due to injury

Neymar took to Instagram to rage about the penalty that sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarter-finals at Paris St Germain's expense.

Marcus Rashford's spot-kick, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, secured an impressive 3-1 away victory for United that meant they progressed on away goals.

The penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee when Diogo Dalot's shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but Neymar was adamant the visitors' winning goal at Parc des Princes should not have stood.

In a story post on the social networking site, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs through injury, wrote: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!"

Neymar's manager Thomas Tuchel defended him after the game, and said the message was posted in the heat of the moment.

"Of course it's a strong reaction, he was at the field," Tuchel said. "Sometimes after a big fight you use words and reaction emotionally that you take back some hours later.

"He wanted to come back with us in the quarter-finals and he's been biting his nails at every game we've played, so don't be too hard with him. I wouldn't over-interpret the use of his words. In the heat of the moment, it's quickly typed into a smart phone."