UEFA await report before deciding on Neymar action after PSG vs Man Utd tie

Neymar took to Instagram to vent his frustration at the decision to award Manchester United a late, tie-winning penalty

UEFA will wait to consider the match delegate's report from Manchester United's win over PSG on Wednesday before deciding whether to take action against Neymar for his foul-mouthed post-match rant.

The Brazil forward took to Instagram to criticise the decision to award United a stoppage-time penalty, which Marcus Rashford converted to secure a 3-1 win on the night, and passage to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals.

The spot-kick was given for a handball against Prisnel Kimpembe as the PSG defender tried to block Diogo Dalot's shot, but only after the VAR had encouraged the referee to stop the game and review the footage.

1:23 Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the award of a late penalty to United Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the award of a late penalty to United

Following PSG's exit, Neymar took to Instagram to write: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!"

Neymar missed both matches against United through injury, but was present at the Parc des Princes for PSG's dramatic defeat.

Neymar sat in the stands at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, before moving to the touchline for the last few minutes of the game

He was defended after the match by PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who said: "Of course it's a strong reaction, he was at the field. Sometimes after a big fight, you use words and reaction emotionally that you take back some hours later.

"He wanted to come back with us in the quarter-finals and he's been biting his nails at every game we've played, so don't be too hard with him.

"I wouldn't over-interpret the use of his words. In the heat of the moment, it's quickly typed into a smart phone."