Thomas Tuchel bemused by PSG Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was left bemused by his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United after they were knocked out on the away goals rule.

PSG held a commanding 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford and after Juan Bernat scored in between two strikes from Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday night, they still looked set to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

But a calmly-taken stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford - awarded in controversial fashion after a VAR review - left the score 3-1 to United on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, to leave Tuchel to consider what exactly went wrong at the Parc des Princes.

Tuchel was left frustrated by PSG's Champions League exit

When asked whether his players had struggled to cope with the intense pressure of the situation, Tuchel said: "I can't say yes, but I can't say no, because we showed a very good reaction after the first goal to United.

"We reacted well and played very well in the first 30 minutes with a lot of chances.

"We had opportunities for a second or third goal but we did not convert them.

"After that, the second goal changed the whole situation because Man United had no chance to score, but they netted twice. And with another United goal, we were out.

"They had three goals without attacking, without creating a chance. It's hard, maybe impossible to analyse this."