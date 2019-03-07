Thomas Tuchel retains Paris Saint-Germain 'trust', says president Nasser Al Khelaifi

Thomas Tuchel saw his PSG side lose to a stoppage-time VAR penalty

Thomas Tuchel retains the "trust" of Paris Saint-Germain’s board despite their shock Champions League exit to Manchester United, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The German boss suffered saw his side fail to capitalise on a first-leg 2-0 advantage at the Parc des Princes as they suffered a dramatic 3-1 defeat in Paris to crash out at the last-16 stage for the third year in a row.

PSG are 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 as they close in on a sixth league title in seven seasons but despite their latest failure in Europe's top-tier competition, Al-Khelaifi says the club will not make any quick-fire decisions.

"I trust the coach," Al Khelaifi said, via L'Equipe.

"We will see his decision, if he wants to change or if he does not change. But it's not because we have lost a match that we have to act now. We must make decisions with a cool head.

"But this is not the moment. We want to calm down. We want to see what the coach wants too. It's very important."

1:23 Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the award of a late penalty to Manchester United that saw PSG crash out of the Champions League Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the award of a late penalty to Manchester United that saw PSG crash out of the Champions League

The French champions were taken over by Qatar Sports Investment in 2011 but despite spending big-money to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Champions League are yet to progress past the quarter-finals.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi appointed Tuchel to replace Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes last May

Neymar was injured for both legs of the tie, with Edinson Cavani an unused substitute for the second leg after injury ruled him out in Manchester, but Al-Khelaifi was at a lost to explain the defeat.

"I'm very disappointed with the result and the game. I don't understand how we lost," he said.

"We won 2-0 there. Here in Paris we lost 3-1. We gave them everything to win. It was easy for them. I don't understand."