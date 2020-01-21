Kylian Mbappe: I want to win PSG first Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that his dream is to win Paris Saint-Germain their first Champions League title.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, has scored 81 goals in 109 games for the French champions after a huge £166m move from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco and helped the club win Group A ahead of Real Madrid earlier this season, setting up a last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, with the first leg to be played on February 18.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the best players in the world - with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a long-term admirer of the 21-year-old - but it appears the striker would like to spend the next few years of his career in France despite reported interest from several top European clubs.

Could Mbappe join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in the future?

The Parisians won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996 but have never won the Champions League - or its predecessor, the European Cup - in their 49-year history, something that Mbappe wants to change during his career.

"I would be proud to be able to obtain a first big European trophy for Paris, the Champions League, and to continue to win with our country - that's my dream," Mbappe said.

Mbappe celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2018

"My dream would be a triple: Champions League, European Championship and Olympic Games. That would be not bad.

"They say dreams are inaccessible and at the moment that seems inaccessible, but I will try to accomplish this dream."

Mbappe also revealed that his biggest childhood hero was current Madrid boss Zidane, a club he has been continuously linked with.

"By getting older, it changes a lot, but I started (dreaming about) Zizou, because we are French, and when you are French it's Zizou (Zinedine Zidane)," he added.

"Afterwards, Cristiano (Ronaldo), I had the chance to play against him as well. And afterwards, I loved the Brazilians as well, because Brazil has always made people dreaming."