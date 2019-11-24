Eden Hazard wants PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has tipped PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to be the best player in the world

Eden Hazard wants Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid, claiming the Frenchman is certain to become the best player in the world.

Mbappe has been frequently linked with a switch to the Bernabeu since his £121.5m arrival at PSG in 2018 and Hazard is also calling on the 20-year-old to join him in Spain.

In the summer, Mbappe admitted that he would be open to a "new project" and was considering his future at the Parc des Princes, before the Ligue 1 champions revealed in May that he would remain at the club for the 2019/20 campaign.

"In a few years, he will certainly be the best player in the world," Hazard told Le Parisien.

"This title, there are a lot of players who fight for it, but if he continues like this, Kylian (Mbappe) will be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the world.

"A footballer constantly dreams of playing alongside the best.

Mbappe has scored five goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season

"If tomorrow I could bring Kylian to Real Madrid, I would try. But not only is it not just me who can decide this, on top of that I don't even think I would be asked for my opinion."

World Cup-winner Mbappe, who is under contract in Paris until 2022, helped PSG to back-to-back league titles, scoring 32 goals and making seven assists in Ligue 1 last term.