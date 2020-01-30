Edinson Cavani: Inter Miami hold talks over Paris Saint-Germain striker

0:42 Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas says the franchise have held discussions over a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani ahead of their MLS bow this season. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas says the franchise have held discussions over a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani ahead of their MLS bow this season.

Inter Miami have held discussions over a proposed deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, is out of contract at the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Inter Miami, David Beckham's new MLS franchise, will make their bow on March 1 and managing owner Jorge Mas has revealed to Sky Sports News that they are interested in Cavani.

"We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time," Mas told Sky Sports News.

Edinson Cavani is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season

The 32-year-old is valued at £25m by PSG, with Atletico Madrid ending the interest in a January deal for the Uruguay international earlier on Thursday.

Cavani, who has also been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United this month, has started just four Ligue 1 fixtures this season and none in the Champions League group stage, appearing mainly as a substitute.

Inter Miami face Los Angeles Football Club in their season opener before they host their first home match at the Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale against Beckham's former club, Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14.

