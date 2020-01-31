Edinson Cavani will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, says Thomas Tuchel

Edinson Cavani is staying put at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has said Edinson Cavani will remain at the club and not be sold on Deadline Day.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, whose £15m offer fell £10m short of PSG's demand.

Atletico ended their pursuit on Thursday, and while Manchester United and Chelsea were also credited with an interest in the player, Tuchel revealed on Friday Cavani will be staying at the Parc des Princes beyond this window.

"There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG," Tuchel said. "I think he will feel good.

"He must regain the confidence and the rhythm. Edi is here, he's a great player. We won't change this group and that's good."

PSG did not reach an agreement with any club this month, with the intention to keep their squad together - but Atletico may pick up their interest in Cavani in the summer, having already agreed personal terms with the player.

Jorge Mas, the managing owner of David Beckham's new MLS franchise Inter Miami, also revealed to Sky Sports News the club was interested in signing Cavani - with the American transfer window opening on February 12 and closing on May 5.

"We have had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to make any comments further than that based on that he is a PSG player at the time," Mas told Sky Sports News.

Mauro Icardi has been in fine form this season since joining from Inter Milan

The Uruguay international has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the arrival of former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances since joining in August.

Cavani, PSG's all-time top goalscorer, has scored five goals in 14 appearances this season but has only started three games in Ligue 1.

He originally joined the club from Napoli in 2013 in a £58m deal.

