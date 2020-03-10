Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain forward doubtful for Borussia Dortmund clash

Kylian Mbappe could miss PSG's game with Borussia Dortmund due to illness

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, with the forward suffering from angina.

Mbappe, who has scored 30 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this term, will be assessed ahead of the visit of Dortmund on Wednesday, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

The German also gave injury updates on midfielder Ander Herrera and defender Thiago Silva.

Thomas Tuchel says PSG will "attack" against Borussia Dortmund in their bid to reach the last eight of the Champions League

"Kylian is sick. He was sick yesterday and he is sick today with angina and we are trying to maybe have a light practice [with him] this evening. But he did not practice with us the last two days," Tuchel said.

"We must wait and decide tomorrow morning [whether he will play]. Thiago (Silva) has taken part in all the practices and we can decide tomorrow if he plays or not.

"At this time, I think he is in the team. All the other players are present. Ander Herrera is still injured, but all the other players are present."

Two Erling Haaland goals either side of Neymar's 75th-minute strike at Signal Iduna Park on February 18 leaves the score at 2-1 to Dortmund going into the second leg.

Dortmund have won their last three matches since the first leg three weeks ago, and Tuchel revealed his side will look to play offensively at the Parc des Princes, as the current Ligue 1 leaders look to claw their way back into the tie.

PSG vs Dortmund at the Parc des Princes will be played behind closed doors on Wednesday

"One-nil is enough, but I have the feeling we are not a team that can give exactly a one-nil. We are a team that offensively likes to attack and we're going to attack," he added.

"We're going to try to score as many goals as possible. If at the end, it's one goal versus no goal conceded, I'll be absolutely happy, no regrets at all. But we're going to try to do more."

Paris police made the decision on Monday for the game to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears, with over 1,600 cases of the condition and 30 deaths having been confirmed in France.

PSG's previous match away at Racing Strasbourg in the French top flight due to be played last Saturday was postponed because of the outbreak, and all Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 fixtures until April 15 will take place without supporters.