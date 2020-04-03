Coronavirus: Neymar makes big donation towards worldwide fight against crisis

Neymar has followed ex-Barcelona teammate in making a big donation

Neymar has emerged as the anonymous benefactor of £775,000 to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward split his donation between humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF and a solidarity fund created in his home country.

Neymar made the gesture in secret, following former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the latest big-name footballer to provide support, but he was revealed as the benefactor on Brazilian TV.

Brazilian presenter Chris Flores told Fofocalizando: "Neymar donated R$5m [around £775,00] to fight COVID.

"He made this donation at the beginning of last week. Part of it went to UNICEF, and part to that solidarity fund that was created by artists.

"He preferred not to publicly disclose [the donation], so we're telling everyone, because as soon as we pull the ear, we also talk when the person does something nice.

"We have this information, I brought it to you. We really think it's a very cool, very positive attitude, and one that serves as an incentive for other sportsmen, for other personalities."

0:54 Gary Lineker expects Premier League clubs to follow the example of Italian and Spanish clubs in taking pay cuts. Gary Lineker expects Premier League clubs to follow the example of Italian and Spanish clubs in taking pay cuts.

Several football clubs have already seen their playing staff agree to big pay cuts during the crisis, such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, whose players have agreed to a 70 per cent wage cut.

Former Barcelona, Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker told Sky Sports News he remains hopeful Premier League players will take pay cuts after seeing top European clubs take such measures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Premier League footballers should "take a pay cut and play their part" during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.