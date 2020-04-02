Atletico Madrid players agree to 70 per cent pay cut to help club's 430 non-playing staff

Atletico Madrid's players have agreed to a wage decrease

Atletico Madrid players have agreed to take a 70 per cent pay cut to help the club's 430 non-playing staff during Spain's state of emergency.

The men's team, women's team, Atletico Madrid B and the club's technical staff have signed an agreement with two different scenarios based on how the current season finishes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first scenario is a 70 per cent wage decrease for all teams and technical staff during Spain's state of emergency.

The second would be that the men's first team and the cub's Management Committee would cover 50 per cent of non-playing staff's wages each.

On Monday, Lionel Messi announced that Barcelona's players would take a 70 per cent pay cut in order to help the club's staff.

Premier League players have yet to agree to a wage decrease with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) urging them to contact the players' governing body first.

The PFA held talks with the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and League Managers' Association (LMA) on Friday but no collective agreement has been found yet.

Some Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have placed non-playing staff on furlough, meaning the government will pay 80 per cent of their wages - up to £2,500 per month - while they are not working.