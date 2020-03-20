Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier unfazed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's criticisms

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier has hit back at Jurgen Klopp's criticism of the side's style of play

Atletico, who set up defensively, came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in their Champions League last 16 second-leg encounter at Anfield with Klopp dumbfounded by the result after the game.

The German boss launched a scathing attack on the Spanish side after the game, claiming they did not 'play proper football'.

But Trippier was unfazed by the accusations, stating all the side did was execute a perfect gameplan.

"If you go there and go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, you're going to get beat 6-0. I don't know what people expect," Trippier told the Mirror.

"You see pundits complaining because we did defend, but did they expect us to go there and play attacking football, especially with Liverpool playing the way that they're playing at the moment? You need to go there with a plan and we did that.

"We did have to defend, but the most important thing is that we got the win.

"We knew they would blow up because of the amount of pressure they'd applied and the amount of energy they'd put into the game.

"We knew they'd slow down. It took us over 100 minutes, but we won 3-2.

"People can complain as much as they want, but we thought it was necessary for that type of game.

"As I've got older it has stopped bothering me. Liverpool didn't put their chances away and we beat them in both legs. It worked and that's what football is about."