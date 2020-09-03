Three more PSG players test positive for coronavirus

Six Paris Saint-Germain players have now tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours

Three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the French club has confirmed.

In what is a major setback to the French champions' preparations for the new season, the players will now observe protocols relating to quarantine.

"The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad confirm the result of three new positive cases," the club wrote in a post on Twitter. "These players follow the appropriate health protocol."

The news comes 24 hours after three other PSG players returned positive tests, with Brazilian forward Neymar among that group.

The French domestic season is already underway but PSG are yet to play because of their run to the Champions League final.

PSG were due to face Lens in their French 2020/21 top flight opener just six days after their 1-0 loss to Bayern in the Champions League final, but the game will now be played after the international break, giving them 12 days to prepare for the beginning of the campaign.

Ligue 1 was the most high profile European professional football league not to resume matches following the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG handed the title.

Thomas Tuchel's side were 12 points clear at the top before play was suspended in March.