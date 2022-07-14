Lionel Messi: Paris Saint-Germain contract talks on hold until after 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not discuss the potential for another contract there until after the 2022 World Cup.

PSG have recently indicated a desire to extend his current deal, which expires in 2023, at least for a further year until 2024.

The French club's initial proposal to Messi in 2021, while he was still a Barcelona player, was either a three-year deal or two plus a one-year option. It ended up being two years.

PSG want to build their new era under Christophe Galtier around getting the best from Messi, who has committed to staying at least until the end of his current contract.

But Messi is expected to have a number of options when that expires next summer, including in the MLS.

Argentina's Lionel Messi insists they are not favourites for the World Cup, despite beating Italy 3-0 to win the Finalissima at Wembley.

Barcelona have also openly talked about Messi one day returning when the club is in a better economic condition.

Messi wants to concentrate on beginning the season well with PSG and then trying to win the World Cup with Argentina, with the November-December tournament in Qatar likely to be his last opportunity.

His club future is therefore expected to be on the agenda next January, when six months will be left on this deal and he will be able to talk to clubs outside France.

