Hugo Ekitike: PSG close to agreement on Reims striker and Newcastle target

Paris Saint-Germain are close to a full agreement to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The deal - a €35m fee including add-ons - will be subject to Ekitike passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Newcastle came close to signing him both in this and the January transfer window - but finalising a deal proved problematic.

The move could have an impact on Gianluca Scamacca's future at PSG, with the striker having been linked with a switch to West Ham.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed West Ham have made a bid of €40m plus add-ons for striker Scamacca.

Image: Ligue 1 strike rates show Hugo Ekitike among France's most potent goalscorers

PSG have also made a bid of €35m plus add-ons. West Ham are awaiting a response from the Italian club, who are thought to value the player at €50m.

Carnevali says they don't have to sell and that there is no agreement with any club.

While Scamacca would love the chance to play with Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, his priority is to get regular football.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.