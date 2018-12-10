Villarreal sack coach Javi Calleja

Villarreal have sacked coach Javi Calleja

Villarreal have sacked coach Javi Calleja with the club just three points above the relegation zone in La Liga.

A former Villarreal midfielder, Calleja took over as coach in September 2017, leading the Yellow Submarine to a fifth-placed finish and Europa League football last season.

However, this campaign the club has struggled, winning just once in La Liga since September and progress through to the knockout stages in Europe is still in the balance.

"Villarreal has decided to rescind Javi Callejas contract as first-team coach. The club would like to thank the coach for his work, dedication and professionalism since taking over last season," read a club statement.

His successor has not yet been named, however, the club have suggested one will be appointed "in the coming hours".

Villareal are 17th in La Liga and have just three wins from their 15 games so far this season.