La Liga round-up: Levante snatch dramatic draw at Eibar

Borja Mayoral grabbed Levante's equaliser at Eibar

Levante moved back into sixth after snatching a last-gasp 4-4 draw in a dramatic encounter at Eibar.

A goal by Gonzalo Escalante and two from Charles, the second of which was a penalty, had seen Eibar turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead early in the second half.

Levante responded by forcing Paulo Oliveira to turn into his own net 15 minutes from time and Borja Mayoral grabbed the equaliser in the first minute of added time.

Both sides had earlier scored inside the opening 10 minutes as Sergi Enrich struck for Eibar and Jose Luis Morales replied for Levante.

Toni Villa and Antonito were on target as Real Valladolid won 2-1 at Real Sociedad.

Villa opened the scoring after 16 minutes at Anoeta, with Antonito doubling the advantage nine minutes into the second half. Mikel Oyarzabal pulled one back after the hour but the visitors held on.

A 59th-minute penalty from Giovani Lo Celso and a strike from Sidnei in the 76th minute earned Real Betis a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Finally, Gareth Bale scored a sumptuous volley as Real Madrid's revival under Santiago Solari continued with a 1-0 win at La Liga's bottom club Huesca.