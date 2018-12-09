SD Huesca 0-1 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale volley sends Los Blancos fourth in La Liga

Bale netted with a fine volley early on

Gareth Bale scored a sumptuous volley as Real Madrid's revival under Santiago Solari continued with a 1-0 win at La Liga's bottom club Huesca.

The Wales international netted the only goal after just eight minutes - his first La Liga strike in 802 minutes of action - driving home from Alvaro Odriozola's right-wing cross.

Huesca showed plenty of heart and should have taken a point but Gonzalo Melero somehow missed the target with a header from point-blank range.

The result thrusts Real up to fourth, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, while Huesca remain bottom and winless since August.

Team news Despite the heavy win in midweek manager Santiago Solari made just one alteration and it came at full-back where Odriozola replaced Sergio Reguilon.The home side made four changes from their last La Liga outing, when they lost 2-0 at Celta Vigo. Insua, Aguilera, Cucho and Avila were called in, with Akapo, Gomez, Gallar and Musto dropping out.

Solari resisted the temptation to retain the side which swatted away Melilla in the Copa del Rey, with Bale retained ahead of Isco and Marco Asensio.

Luka Modric was in action for the first time since winning the Ballon d'Or

And the decision to keep faith with the Welshman paid dividends in the opening exchanges.

Odriozola's cross from the right evaded everyone, leaving Bale free to produce a fine low volley which zipped past goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic.

Real have now won eight games from nine since Santiago Solari took charge

The hosts were far from overawed however and almost levelled when Sergio Ramos' clearance only reached Moi Gomez, who teed up Ezequiel Avila but Thibaut Courtois was equal to his rising shot.

Bale almost doubled the lead in what was a rare Real attempt on goal, forcing Jovanovic into a breathtaking save to his left which he turned over the crossbar from the effort from 25 yards.

Player ratings Home Team: Jovanovic (5), Miramon (6), Insua (5), Pulido (4), Etxeita (7), Ferreiro (7), Aguilera (6), Rivera (5), Cucho Hernandez (6), Avila (6)



Subs: Melero (6), Gurler (6), Longo (5)



Away Team: Courtois (7), Odriozola (5), Varane (8), Ramos (6), Carvajal (6), Llorente (7), Modric (6), Ceballos (6), Bale (8), Lucas (6), Benzema (4)



Subs: Valverde (6) Isco (5), Asensio (5)



Man of the match: Raphael Varane

The onslaught from the home side continued into the second half and substitute Gonzalo Melero should have levelled but inexplicably headed wide from four yards out.

Huesca had a succession of chances to to draw level

Pressure intensified on the Real goal and in stoppage time Courtois was forced to turn over Gomez's effort from range, before Dani Carvajal cleared off the line from Christian Rivera's miss-hit volley from the edge of the box.

Victory gives Solari his eighth win in nine games as Real boss, though Huesca can take many positives from their display against the European champions despite their relegation plight.

In a game where Real spent much of it on the back-foot soaking up pressure, the France international was an imperious presence at the heart of the back-line.

As Huesca's attacks continued to come from the left-flank, Varane cleaned up any second balls and though the hosts did have chances, he stemmed the flow and took the heat out of the game.

The managers

Francisco: "It was a very good match, we have competed very well, but we did not score and it hurts. We cannot blame the players.

"The pity was the success in front of the goal. We have players that last year had a great performance in the Second Division like Cucho and Melero.

"They had the chances, but they do not score. We trust that the goal will end up coming."

Santiago Solari: "There are games that take place like this and to overcome them is a test of character, the team has had a lot of character.

"We scored when we had to score, we defended well and compact. It's hard to play when there's such an atmosphere in favour of the locals and so much wind.

"It was not a match to remember but these games have to be won if you want to win the league."

What's next?

Real host CSKA Moscow in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, while Huesca welcome Villarreal when they return to La Liga action next Sunday.