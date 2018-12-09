Kate Burlaga moderator 5pts SOLARI'S REAL REVIVALSantiago Solari was a slightly underwhelming replacement for Julen Lopetegui but he has steadied the ship since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.Bar the embarrassing loss at Eibar, Real have won the other seven games of Solari's reign including recently at Roma and at home to Valencia in their last La Liga outing.The run was enough to convince president Florentino Perez to hand him a permanent deal - usually the kiss of death for a coach - but the wheels have yet to come off. Yet.