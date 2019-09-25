Barcelona face anxious wait on extent of Lionel Messi injury

Lionel Messi suffered an abductor muscle injury

Barcelona face an anxious wait over the fitness of playmaker Lionel Messi after the Argentinian was injured during the 2-1 home win over Villarreal.

Messi did not make it past half-time at the Nou Camp before suffering an abductor muscle injury during the first half of the La Liga encounter.

Manager Ernesto Valverde said of Messi: "It's some discomfort in the abductor and so we didn't want to risk it."

Messi was making his return from a right calf injury which had kept him out of the Barcelona line-up since pre-season, but he only lasted 45 minutes.

Barcelona visit Getafe on Saturday before hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League and Valverde will want Messi available as Barcelona bid to make up for a slow start to the season.

Valverde added: "When something happens to [Lionel] Messi, the world stops. Not only here at Barcelona. I don't think it is serious. We did not want to take any risk. We will see anyway. We will see tomorrow [Wednesday]. I cannot tell you anything now. He has been injured for a long time and we do not want to take any risks at the moment."

A shock 2-0 defeat to Granada came before the 2-1 win over Villarreal which moved Barcelona up to fourth in the table.

Antoine Griezmann and Arthur scored for the home side with Santi Cazorlareplying for the visitors.