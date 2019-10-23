Barcelona vs Real Madrid rearranged for December 18

This month's fixture has been moved amid security fears in Barcelona

The rearranged El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on December 18, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

The original fixture, which was due to be played on October 26, was postponed last week due to the current risk of civil unrest and security fears in Catalonia.

Tensions heightened in Barcelona after a decision to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid.

Pro-independence supporters in Barcelona carry a banner reading "Free political prisoners" after their sentencing

In a statement on Wednesday, the RFEF said: "The decision of the Competition Committee has come after analysing in recent days the proposals of both clubs, who were invited to agree on a date and both eventually agreed to pick December 18 as the date for of the postponed match.



"At its meeting today, the Committee has also analysed the latest allegations from both clubs, which maintain the initial proposal to play the game on December 18."

La Liga requested that the match be moved to Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, but Barcelona said in a statement: "On Thursday the club informed the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Competition Committee of its decision to say no to playing the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as proposed by the Spanish Football League (LFP).

"The club's desire was to play the Clasico at Camp Nou on the 26th, the date and time previously agreed and the Committee was informed of this in writing.

"The club has the utmost confidence in the civilised and pacifist attitude of its members and fans who always express themselves in exemplary fashion at Camp Nou.

"The club regrets the inconvenience that this postponement may cause to members, supporters' club members and fans and it has now begun the necessary steps to refund money from Monday, October 21 for tickets already purchased."