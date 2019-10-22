Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier says Diego Costa is the 'funniest player' he's played with
Last Updated: 22/10/19 12:54pm
Kieran Trippier says team-mate Diego Costa is "the funniest player" he has ever played with, adding that the Spain international christened him "Rooney".
The former Tottenham right-back, 29, swapped north London for the Metropolitano Stadium in the summer, signing for £21.7m on a three-year-deal.
The Three Lions defender and his team-mate Costa have played seven La Liga matches together so far this term, with the pair having struck up a positive relationship.
"He calls me [Wayne] Rooney ten times a day, he does it all the time, just for a laugh," Trippier told MARCA.
"But it's Diego, I don't care. We all find it funny and I like that he always makes jokes.
"I knew him from the Premier League and he's the funniest player I've ever played with.
"There's a great atmosphere here and everyone makes jokes, but Costa is the funniest."
Trippier has previously revealed he is settling in well to life in the Spanish capital thanks to his team-mates and believes the move has constituted a step up from his time at Spurs.
"People are welcoming to me and my family and when they see me in Madrid; they tell me that I'm doing well.
"We can only thank everyone for making me feel at home so quickly, for making my family smile and making life easier."