Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid team-mates helping me settle

Kieran Trippier has settled in well at Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier says he is settling in to life as an Atletico Madrid player quicker than expected thanks to his team-mates, adding that learning Spanish and "embracing the culture" are high priorities for him.

The 28-year-old swapped north London for the Spanish capital after Tottenham and Atletico agreed a £21.7m fee for the defender on July 17, with Trippier signing a three-year-deal at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Trippier, who made 38 appearances in all competitions during the 2018/19 campaign, made his Atletico debut against Numancia and started in the clash with Guadalajara, as well as a 7-3 thumping over rivals Real.

Trippier's deal keeps him at Atletico until 2022

"I am delighted to be here with a new challenge and new chapter for me and my family," Trippier said.

"There is a lot of new faces but the lads make it easier for you when they include you in everything.

"I have slotted in better than expected to be honest, the lads have been brilliant with me, all the staff have made me feel so welcome.

"It is about learning the language now and that is my priority, getting involved with the lads and everything around it, embracing the culture.

Trippier also reserved praise for his new manager Diego Simeone, who he previously said was a big factor in luring him to the La Liga club.

"I am delighted to be part of this world-class team, with a world-class coach," he said.

"When you are learning a defensive side there is no better coach to work under, and it is an area I want to improve on."