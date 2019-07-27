Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid: Diego Costa scores four and then sent off in rout

Diego Costa scored four times for Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa scored four goals and was sent off as Atletico Madrid thrashed rivals Real Madrid 7-3 in the International Champions Cup in New Jersey on Friday.

Real fielded a strong side once again, with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic starting up front and Gareth Bale again on the bench, but were 5-0 down at the end of a shambolic first half.

Atletico fielded a host of new arrivals, including club-record signing Joao Felix, who immediately caught Real cold on the counter before playing Costa in for his opening goal in the first minute.

Felix got among the goals himself seven minutes later before Angel Correa, an early substitute for the injured Alvaro Morata, shocked Real with a third in the 19th minute.

Saul Niguez capitalised on more slack defending from Real to thread through to Costa who fired in the fourth with just 28 minutes on the clock.

Gareth Bale came on as a substitute as he closes on a move away from Real Madrid

Costa capped a disastrous half for Real in stoppage time, winning a penalty before converting from the spot.

The punishment did not stop after the break, as Felix again fed Costa six minutes into the second half before Nacho pulled one back for Real near the hour-mark.

The Costa onslaught ended abruptly when he and Real's Dani Carvajal were both red-carded for fighting, adding further drama to an incredible friendly.

Vitolo added a fine seventh for Atletico, before Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez scored late for Real to avoid what would have been the side's biggest defeat to their city rivals in a competitive match.

Kieran Trippier started for Atletico

Real's defending will certainly be of great concern to head coach Zinedine Zidane, having seen his side concede 12 goals in three games in the USA, but there were very few other positives to take from the trip.

Hazard and Jovic, who have featured in all three games, mustered just two shots at goal between them in the tour.

"There was no response from us to change something," Zidane said after the match. "The first part was difficult. We never entered the game. We have lacked everything, especially intensity.

"You don't have to spin it over. It's a pre-season game. They've been better at everything. There is nothing more to talk about. We are preparing a season and being calm."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said that he saw things in Real's previous games he thought his team could target.

"Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them," he said. "We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball and we were very precise, that in football it is important. We have had a great time here."

