Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid, Luka Modric to Tottenham - European paper talk

Real Madrid will reportedly make a bid for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in January and could offer Luka Modric as part of a deal

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn’t mean clubs across Europe aren’t scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Spain

Real Madrid will make a bid for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in January and could offer Luka Modric to Spurs as part of a deal for the Dane. (El Desmarque)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and agent Jorge Mendes are exploring the possibility of becoming owners of Spanish second-tier side Elche. (Cope Elche)

Barcelona have not contacted River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo about taking over at the Camp Nou mid-season if Ernesto Valverde is sacked. (Sport)

Real Madrid will not look to cut short Martin Ødegaard's loan at Real Sociedad in January. Los Blancos will assess whether to bring the Norwegian back to the Bernabeu next summer. (Marca)

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico turned down the opportunity to join Atletico Madrid this summer: "I did not want to push the situation between me and Ajax so I decided to stay another year. We shall see next summer." (Cadena Cope)

Victor Valdes could leave his position as coach of Barcelona's Juvenil A side after a falling out with Barca academy director Patrick Kluivert. (Catalunya Radio)

Italy

Spurs star Heung-Min Son's agent has talked up a future move to Napoli. "Why not? Never say never in football," Thies Bliemeister said. "Son likes Italy, the food, the people. It's not easy to take him from Tottenham, he costs a lot. But, one day, who knows?" (Radio Marte)

Takumi Minamino is the latest Red Bull Salzburg player to be linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds are also reportedly interested in striker Erling Haaland and 18-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai. (CalcioMercato)

Willian will be offered a new contract by Chelsea as the Blues do not want to lose the Brazilian next summer for nothing. (CalcioMercato)

Carlo Ancelotti could leave Napoli at the end of the season if the club fail to mount a Serie A title challenge or struggle in the Champions League knockout stages. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta's loan spell at Roma could be cut short in January after he suffered an ACL injury in training. The Italy international may miss up to five months of football. (Various)

Luciano Spalletti will not take over at AC Milan if the club part company with Marco Giampaolo. "It's rubbish," he said. "Let Giampaolo work, he is the rising star of Italian coaching." (Top Calcio 24)

Sampdoria will turn to Claudio Ranieri or Stefano Pioli if they decide to sack Eusebio Di Francesco after Saturday's fixture against Verona. (Il Secolo XIX)

France

Laurent Koscielny has revealed why he forced a move away from Arsenal this summer. "The Premier League requires a lot, physically and mentally," the Bordeaux defender said. "I didn't feel I could play 40-50 matches and I didn't want to end with injuries. I've gone down a level, but take more pleasure. I can only say that I left with my head held high." (L'Equipe)

Tiemoue Bakayoko, who returned to Monaco this summer on loan from Chelsea, has opened up on his struggles at Stamford Bridge. "There are things that aren't explainable, things that will stay between me and the club. It didn't click. There's a bit of a disappointment but sometimes that happens. You just need to carry on." (Canal+)