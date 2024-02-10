Real Madrid 4-0 Girona: Jude Bellingham suffers sprained ankle in LaLiga win

Jude Bellingham suffered a sprained ankle in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona on Saturday; Real go five points clear at the top of LaLiga; Bellingham scores in each half to take his tally for the season to 20 goals in all competitions before coming off with his injury
Sunday 11 February 2024 12:56, UK
Real Madrid have confirmed Jude Bellingham suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 4-0 win over Girona in LaLiga.
However, Real, who moved five points clear of Girona at the top of the table with the win, have allayed fears the England midfielder sustained a serious injury after scoring twice at the Bernabeu.
A brief statement issued on the club's official website on Sunday read: "Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored."
Bellingham took his goal tally to 20 in 31 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season before being forced off in the 57th minute against Girona having earlier turned his ankle.
He received lengthy treatment following a collision with Pablo Torre and succumbed to his injury after initially trying to continue.
The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder's goals in the 35th and 54th minutes were sandwiched by efforts from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Bellingham is set to miss Tuesday night's Champions League last-16 tie in Leipzig, but will hope to return to fitness in time for England's games against Brazil and Belgium next month.
