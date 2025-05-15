Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions after Lamine Yamal's stunning goal in win at Espanyol

Barcelona have been crowned champions of LaLiga after a Lamine Yamal-inspired 2-0 win at Espanyol

Second-half goals from Yamal and Fermin Lopez either side of Leandro Cabrera's sending off for Espanyol secure a league and cup double for head coach Hansi Flick in his first season in charge.

Seventeen-year-old Yamal, a league winner for the second time, found the top corner with a pinpoint, curling strike from the edge of the box to open the scoring after 53 minutes.

Image: Barcelona celebrate after Yamal's opener

Yamal, who Cabrera struck to earn a red card with 10 minutes left, then set up fellow La Masia graduate Lopez in stoppage time to extend their lead against their rivals Espanyol.

Barcelona have dethroned rivals Real Madrid, who they beat in the Copa del Rey final last month.

The treble was still a possibility until earlier this month, when Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan in one of the great semi-final ties, losing 7-6 on aggregate.

Barcelona won their 28th Spanish title with two games to spare, but are still some way off matching Real Madrid's tally of 36.

They host Villarreal this Sunday before travelling to Athletic Club a week later in their final game of the campaign.