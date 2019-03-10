Gerard Pique backs Philippe Coutinho after Barcelona jeers

Philippe Coutinho has struggled for form at Barcelona

Gerard Pique offered support to Philippe Coutinho after he was jeered by fans during Barcelona's win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The former Liverpool playmaker was whistled by supporters for his performance during Barca's 3-1 victory at the Nou Camp, which ended when he was substituted with 10 minutes to go.

Coutinho has scored eight goals for the Catalans this season but only three since October and his drop in form has sparked speculation that he could return to the Premier League.

Pique, who scored Barca's first goal against Rayo, believes Coutinho's fee in advance of £100m means he is being more harshly judged, saying: "Philippe is having a good season.

"Obviously his cost was very high so that means there are more expectations of his performance level. It is what it is.

"We have to accept the reaction of the fans because they are our followers but from the inside, we have to give him our support. We need him at his best for the end of the season and I'm sure he will be."

Pique's goal cancelled out a surprise opener from on-loan Real Madrid player Raul de Tomas. A Lionel Messi penalty early in the second half put Barca ahead, with Luis Suarez making sure of the points.

The victory saw Barca restore their seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid, who are themselves eight clear of Real but Pique has not yet written off their great rivals despite the crisis engulfing the Bernabeu.

"We can't discard anyone until they are mathematically out of it," he said. "The other teams can hurt you. It's good that we have the gap with Atletico."

Barca face Lyon on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with the tie goalless from the first leg.